Will Special Teams Hinder Tyler Johnson's Chances With Texans?

HOUSTON — It did not take long for third-year prospect Tyler Johnson to find a new home.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived Johnson Tuesday afternoon while orchestrating the team's 53-man roster. The Houston Texans acquired Johnson from the NFL's waiver wire 24 hours later.

The Texans' acquisition of Johnson added depth to a diluted wide receiver corps while giving quarterback Davis Mills an additional reliable target in the passing game during the 2022 campaign.

Coach Lovie Smith revealed that Johnson has been a player the organization has liked for a "period of time." And when Johnson became available, Smith said it was a chance to upgrade Houston's roster.

"[He's a] fifth-round pick, I'd say had some opportunities last season in Tampa behind some pretty good players down there," general manager Nick Caserio said. "He has some size, has decent playing strength. He has decent run after the catch and has decent hands."

"He's been productive throughout his career at different points. We’re excited about the opportunity to add him to the club."

A crowded wide receiving corps following the addition of Julio Jones led many to believe that was the reasoning behind Johnson's jettison. But coach Todd Bowles revealed that the Buccaneers' decision to move on from Johnson came due to his inability to play special teams.

The Texans take pride in their special teams unit, which could determine whether or not Johnson will remain in Houston for the long haul. Smith said the Texans would like for at least one of their wide receivers to contribute to the team's special teams production.

"We don't have a big commitment to him," Caserio said. "When we get him here, we'll see what it looks like relative to the rest of the group. It's about him taking advantage of an opportunity. If it's good enough, he'll be around. If it's not, then we'll look for somebody else."

Johnson has notched 529 receiving yards on 48 catches and two touchdowns in 31 career games with the Buccaneers.

Injuries and on-field drama within the position group resulted in Johnson showing signs of his potential during the 2021 campaign. Johnson took advantage of the opportunities by posting a career-best 360 yards (21.2 YPC) on 36 receptions for the then Super Bowl defending champions.

