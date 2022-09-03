Sports Illustrated's Game-By-Game Predictions Not Kind To Texans

Good luck Houston Texans fans. After back-to-back four-win seasons, SI’s latest prediction doesn’t see Lovie Smith’s men bucking the trend just yet.

An undefeated preseason and revamped defense weren’t enough to convince SI’s Connor Orr that the Texans will be able to improve this year.

The only games the Texans are predicted to win are away at the Chicago Bears, New York Giants, and the Miami Dolphins, as well as at home against the Washington Commanders.

Here’s how Orr justified his decision:

“I think we’ll see just how far the Texans can go with Davis Mills. I love the 2023 quarterback class, especially Kentucky’s Will Levis, and I don’t think this is a scenario that would break the hearts of Houston’s front office. I have the Texans winning the games they obviously should, and while I passed up the opportunity to give them a signature upset, which they will undoubtedly have, this scratchy look at Houston’s schedule puts them in an ideal position to draft for the future yet again.”

The focus on next year's quarterbacks is fair given the class’ apparent strength and depth, but it doesn’t necessarily jive with what Smith and Co. have been preaching all off-season which is that Mills is their guy.

Fun fact: Mills led the NFL with a passer rating of throws of 20+ yards.

Of course, a lot can change in a year, but the signs during the back end of last season were that Mills could be the real deal. After being benched mid-season in favor of Tyrod Taylor, Mills started the final five games passing for 1,258 yards, nine touchdowns, and just two interceptions.

If Mills can keep his momentum going, this could lead to Orr’s aforementioned missing upsets - which the Texans did accomplish last season against the LA Chargers and Tennessee Titans.

Regardless, this prediction shouldn’t come as a surprise, as the Texans are used to being underrated. And to be fair, they have been poor the past two seasons.

But objectively speaking, Houston’s coaching ranks and roster (especially on defense) have improved. There is no reason to suspect this team cannot upset a few others along the way.

If nothing else, surely Houston can get a win or two against the equally unpredictable Jacksonville Jaguars.

