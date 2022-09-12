Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury may just deem every player known to man as "day-to-day" when it comes to their injury status.

That's been one of many clichés he's offered reporters through his time in the Valley, and that was again the mantra on Monday when he spoke to the media.

The first was guard Justin Pugh (neck), who was limited all week in practice and carried a "questionable" status before being ruled out prior to the game. The Cardinals, already placing Cody Ford on injured reserve, signed Max Garcia from the New York Giants' practice squad and plugged Sean Harlow into the starting spot.

Receiver Rondale Moore (hamstring) also falls under the category. The Cardinals were already missing DeAndre Hopkins heading into Sunday before Moore was injured early in the week. Results of his MRI are not yet known publicly.

Stepping into his spot was Greg Dortch, who paced the team in targets, catches and receiving yards. Marquise Brown and Zach Ertz also managed to find the end zone late in the game.

Arizona will travel to Las Vegas next week and hope to have both guys back in the lineup. We'll learn more on Wednesday for the team's first practice and also will receive the first injury report for the week later that day.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Notable Numbers From Cardinals-Chiefs

Cardinals Week 1 Snap Counts vs. Chiefs

Three Takeaways From Cardinals-Chiefs

Rookies Left out of Action in Week 1 Loss

Kingsbury, Cardinals' Preseason Preparation Under Fire

What Went Right/Wrong for Cardinals

VIDEO: Isaiah Simmons Speaks After Chiefs Loss