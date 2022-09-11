Yes, the Houston Texans "settled.'' And below, along the way to a 20-20 Week 1 tie on Sunday at NRG Stadium, we will explain how this conclusion was arrived at. ...

But first, the quote from coach Lovie Smith: "We didn't finish the way we wanted. I thought a tie was better than a potential loss.''

Now to the in-game blog ...

Well, folks, you did it. After a long and mostly entertaining offseason, the first NFL Sunday is officially here.

To kick off the season, the Houston Texans welcome an AFC South foe in the Indianapolis Colts to town. As the Texans prepare for kickoff, just how good they'll be this season is yet to be seen.

Depending on who you ask, the expectations for the Texans this season vary drastically. Some expect them to be a bottom-five team and contend for the first overall pick in the 2023 draft, while others think they could be better than expected.

Of course, a lot of how they look will fall on the shoulders of quarterback Davis Mills. In his rookie season Mills flashed signs of being a quarterback to build around at times, finishing with 2,664 yards and 16 touchdowns in just 13 games.

He'll have receiver Brandin Cooks to work with again, who brought in 90 receptions for 1,037 yards and six touchdowns last year, a consistent 1,000-yard receiving threat. Joining Mills in the backfield will be rookie running back Dameon Pierce, who is poised for a breakout season as the lead back.

Stay tuned here at TexansDaily.com as we provide drive-by-drive updates as the Texans take on the Colts from NRG Stadium.

In-game updates will appear below after kickoff...

FIRST QUARTER: Texans 0, Colts 3

The Houston Texans will start the game on defense.

The Indianapolis Colts will start their drive at their own 25.

The Texans' defense comes out and gets a three and out, forcing the Colts to punt on their first drive.

The Texans will start their drive at their own 22.

The Colts' defense matches the Texans' defense three and out with a three and out of their own.

The Colts will start their drive at their own 26.

Matt Ryan keeps it himself on 3rd down, scrambling for a first down as the Colts are moving the ball well on this drive.

FIELD GOAL COLTS: Rodrigo Blankenship's 45-yard field goal is good, giving the Colts a 3-0 lead with 5:13 left in the first quarter. The drive went 47 yards on 12 plays, taking 6:46 off the clock.

The Texans will start their drive at their own 25.

On their second drive of the day the Texans' offense goes three and out once again, forced to punt.

The Colts will start their drive at their own 30.

Ryan finds Hines for a gain of 11 followed by a connection with Strachan for 20 yards, as the Colts offense is finding their rhythm.

Taylor gets stuffed at the line of scrimmage and that brings an end to the first quarter of action.

SECOND QUARTER: Texans 10, Colts 3

On 4th and Goal, the Texans' defense isn't fooled by the wildcat formation as they stuff the play in the backfield to force a turnover on downs.

The Texans will start their drive at their own 5.

Mills finds tight end Pharaoh Brown for a gain of 17 yards, the Texans first first down of the game.

The Texans' offense is moving well on this drive, with gains of 14 and 11 yards moving them into Colts territory.

FIELD GOAL TEXANS: Fairbairn drills the 45-yard field goal to tie this one up at 3-3 with 7:50 left in the second quarter. The drive went 69 yards on 14 plays, taking 6:20 off the clock.

The Colts will start their drive at their own 25.

INTERCEPTION TEXANS: Ryan's pass is intercepted as the Texans' defense continues to stifle this Colts' offense.

On 2nd and 13 Mills goes deep to Moore but it falls incomplete, but a pass interference on Indianapolis extends the drive.

TOUCHDOWN TEXANS: Mills finds tight end O.J. Howard for 16 yards and a touchdown. Fairbairn's extra point attempt gives Houston a 10-3 lead with 2:37 left in the second quarter. The drive went 58 yards on 4 plays, taking 1:49 off the clock.

The Colts will start their drive at their own 25.

On 3rd and 18, Ryan can't connect with Pittman and the Texans' defense comes up with a huge stop to force the punt.

The Texans will start their drive at their own 24.

A quick screen will run the clock off for the end of the first half.

THIRD QUARTER: Texans 20, Colts 3

The Texans will start their drive at their own 25.

On the first play of the half, the Texans run the flea-flicker and Mills finds Cooks for a gain of 42 yards.

FIELD GOAL TEXANS: Fairbairn drills the 43-yard field goal, extending the Texans lead to 13-3 with 12:17 left in the third quarter. The drive went 50 yards on 5 plays, taking 2:43 off the clock.

The Colts will start their drive at their own 25.

A screen to Taylor that would've gotten a first down on 2nd and 10 is called back due to an ineligible man downfield.

FUMBLE RECOVERY TEXANS: The Texans' defense continues to make big plays as they force another Colts' turnover.

The Texans will start their drive at their own 42.

Mills connects with Moore for 11 yards plus an extra 15 yards on a roughing the passer call on the Colts.

TOUCHDOWN TEXANS: Mills finds Howard again, this time for 22-yard touchdown strike. Fairbairn's extra point attempt extends the Texans lead to 20-3 with 7:16 left in the third quarter. The drive went 58 yards on 4 plays, taking 1:40 off the clock.

The Colts will start their drive at their own 25.

The Texans' defense continues to stifle the Indianapolis offense, forcing yet another three and out.

The Texans will start their drive at their own 1.

Pinned at their own 1-yard line, the Texans' offense can't get anything going but the Colts are charged with running into the kicker on the punt, extending the drive.

Mills finds Burkhead for a short completion as the Texans' offense is driving, bringing an end to the third quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER: Texans 20, Colts 20

Out of the break, the Texans' offense is unable to convert on 3rd and 3 and will be forced to punt.

The Colts will start their drive at their own 15.

Ryan has the Colts moving on this drive, with completions of 14, 16, 13 and 23 yards, moving well into Texans' territory.

FIELD GOAL COLTS: Blankenship drills the 27-yard field goal, cutting the Texans' lead to 20-6 with 10:44 left in the fourth quarter. The drive went 76 yards on 11 plays, taking 4:02 off the clock.

The Texans will start their drive at their own 25.

FUMBLE RECOVERY COLTS: A disastrous result for the Texans' offense, as Mills is sacked and fumbles, with the Colts recovering.

The Colts will start their drive at the Texans 20.

TOUCHDOWN COLTS: Taylor bulldozes his way in from 2 yards out for the touchdown. Blankenship's extra point attempt cuts Houston's lead to 20-13 with 7:42 left in the fourth quarter. The drive went 20 yards on 4 plays, taking 2:07 off the clock.

The Texans will start their drive at their own 25.

The Texans' offense manages a first down but that's it, as the Colts' defense gets off the field and forces a punt.

The Colts will start their drive at their own 20.

A lot of Jonathan Taylor on this drive as he racks up three straight carries for 13, 13 and 14 yards, with the Colts inside the red zone at the two minute warning.

TOUCHDOWN COLTS: Ryan to Pittman for a 15-yard touchdown. Blankenship's extra point ties it at 20-20 with 1:54 left in the fourth quarter. The drive went 80 yards on 7 plays, taking 2:35 off the clock.

The Texans will start their drive at their own 40.

The Texans' offense doesn't muster much of anything, going three and out in quick fashion.

The Colts will start their drive at their own 9.

Ryan finds Pittman on 3rd and 8 for a gain of 10 yards to keep the Colts' drive alive.

The Texans will take a knee and bring this game to overtime.

END OF REGULATION

OVERTIME: Texans 20, Colts 20

This is where the "settling'' begins ...

The Texans will start their drive at their own 40 after the kickoff sails out of bounds.

The Texans' offense starts out the overtime with an ugly three and out, and are forced to punt.

The Colts will start their drive at their own 31.

On 3rd and 10, Ryan finds Campbell for a gain of 12 yards, as the Colts move closer to field goal range.

Ryan finds Hines on a slant over the middle for a gain of 15 yards, with the Colts offense firing on all cylinders on this drive.

Blankenship shanks the 42-yard field goal attempt and the Colts turn it over on downs.

The Texans will start their drive at their own 23.

The Texans' drive barely gets past midfield as they are forced to punt the ball.

The Colts drive will start at their own 6.

Ryan finds Campbell but time runs out on this one, ending in a Week 1 tie.

END OF GAME

