Coach Lovie Smith Pleased With New Texans O.J. Howard and Tyler Johnson

HOUSTON -- - One practice in and Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith is pleased with the additions of receiver Tyler Johnson and tight end O.J. Howard.

Johnson, a third-year pass-catcher who began his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was claimed off waivers following roster cuts last week. Howard, a former first-round pick for the Buccaneers in 2017, signed a deal following his release from the Buffalo Bills.

Both reported to practice for the first time in a Texans’ uniform Monday morning. Smith said the duo has the chance to better Houston's offense.

“You’re always trying to add good players, simple as that,” Smith said. “O.J. is a good player. He has a lot of talent. He’s excited about being here.”

Johnson, a former fifth-round pick out of Minnesota, still has two years remaining on his rookie contract. During his tenure with the Buccaneers, the 6-1, 206-pounder recorded 48 total catches for 529 yards and two touchdowns.

Last season, Johnson recorded a career-high 36 receptions for 360 yards while averaging 10 yards per catch. He is projected to fight for reps in the slot against veterans Chris Moore and Phillip Dorsett II.

“For us to bring a player in right now, we had to like him,” Smith said of Johnson. “He’s done a lot of good things. … We’ll see how quick he can get up [to speed].”

Howard, who initially hoped to revitalize his career with the Bills, is expected to compete for starting reps with Pharaoh Brown as the team’s traditional tight end. In five seasons, he’s recorded 119 catches for 1,737 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. Howard’s best season came in 2018 when he registered 34 catches for 565 yards and five touchdowns.

Under new offensive coordaintor Pep Hamilton, the Texans are expected to primarily use two tight ends. Currently, Brown and second-year option Brevin Jordan are the only two players with experience at the position.

To make room for Johnson, Houston placed fifth-round rookie Teagan Quitoriano (ankle) on the short-term injured reserve.

“That’s a spot we talked an awful lot about, adding some depth to the tight end position,” Smith said. “To be able to pick up a player like [Howard] late in the game like this is pretty important.”

Smith did not say if Johnson and Howard would be active Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans will, however, have rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. ready to face Pro Bowl quarterback Matt Ryan and All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor.

Stingley, who suffered a Lisfranc injury during his final season at LSU, has worked his way back to full speed throughout training camp. The No. 3 pick from April’s draft played in Houston's final two preseason games, recording four total tackles and a pass breakup.

“I’m excited about seeing him play,” Smith said. “As a rookie, you’re going to continue to get better each week, but he’ll be ready to go.”

The Texans will kick off the new campaign at NRG Stadium on Sept. 11. at 12 p.m