WATCH: O.J. Howard Catches First Career Texans TD

HOUSTON — Veteran tight end O.J. Howard has showcased why he could be one of the Houston Texans' best off-season acquisitions.

At the 2:37 mark of the second quarter, Howard caught a four-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Davis Mills. Howard's touchdown gave the Texans a 10-3 lead over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium.

Howard's touchdown came following the Texans' first takeaway of the year, which resulted from Jerry Hughes' interception of Colts quarterback Matt Ryan.

"It’s one thing when you’re a rookie coming in, feeling your way through — he’s played good football in the league," coach Lovie Smith said before the game. "Enjoyed the little bit of time we’ve had the chance to spend with him so far, and we’ll see. That’s why this week is important."

Howard, who was a first-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017, has recorded 1,737 career receiving yards and 15 touchdown passes in 59 games.

Despite playing with Tom Brady the previous two years, Howard's best season came during the 2018 campaign, where he recorded 565 yards on 34 catches for the 5-11 Buccaneers with Jameis Winston under center.

The Texans signed Howard after he was released by the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 30, during the NFL's cutdown day. Houston opened Week 1 of the 2022 regular season with three tight ends. In addition to Howard, the Texans have also played Pharaoh Brown and Brevin Jordan at the spot.

