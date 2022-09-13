Cardinals Slide in B/R Week 2 Power Rankings

It was a start nobody hoped for.

The Arizona Cardinals fell in dramatic fashion to the Kansas City Chiefs 44-21 at State Farm Stadium to begin the new season.

Talk surrounding the Cardinals ranged from why couldn't the offense break their stagnant style until it was too late to why the defense looked essentially invisible any time they were on the field.

Headlines from Arizona's embarrassing loss in Week 1 have already come and gone, and as the Cardinals prepare for a new week, Bleacher Report puts them down a notch in their newest batch of power rankings:

Cardinals Slide to No. 18 in B/R Power Rankings

Last Week: 13

Week 1 Result: Lost vs. Kansas City 44-21

"The Arizona Cardinals kicked off the 2021 season by winning their first seven games. They started their 2022 campaign by getting shellacked at home by the Kansas City Chiefs," said B/R.

"The Chiefs shredded the Cardinals defense to the tune of 488 total yards and 44 points. Meanwhile, Arizona's offense failed to crack 300 yards and did little until the game was already well out of hand.

"After the beatdown, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was the first to admit that the Redbirds got their hats handed to them.

"'They beat us in every way,' Kingsbury said. 'There is no denying it, no hiding from it. We didn't execute in any phase and they played at a high level.'

Kingsbury will get no argument from Sobleski on that one.

"'After the Cardinals' 44-21 spanking, quarterback Kyler Murray said the Chiefs 'kicked our ass,'" he wrote. 'That about says it all.

"'The game established a clear championship contender and pretender as the two teams move forward. The Cardinals looked like the team that struggled down the stretch last season instead of the one that began the 2021 campaign with a 7-0 record.'"

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Cardinals Open as TD Underdogs in Week 2

Stephen A. Smith Blasts Cardinals

Kingsbury Says Pugh, Moore are Day-to-Day

Notable Numbers From Cardinals-Chiefs

Cardinals Week 1 Snap Counts vs. Chiefs

Three Takeaways From Cardinals-Chiefs