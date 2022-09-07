Skip to main content

Cardinals Wednesday Notebook: Zach Ertz Returns, Captains Announced

Kliff Kingsbury declared the first day of practice a big one for tight end Zach Ertz, who was spotted on the field after missing Monday.

The Arizona Cardinals haven't had tremendous luck with the injury bug as of late, yet there might be some good news following the viewing of practice open for media members on Wednesday. 

Tight end Zach Ertz, who missed Monday's practice, was spotted on Wednesday after head coach Kliff Kingsbury said today would be a big day in determining his status for Sunday against Kansas City. 

Major players not spotted at practice were J.J. Watt, Markus Golden, Trayvon Mullen and Rodney Hudson. Kingsbury confirmed Watt is dealing with a calf injury, and is unsure if Mullen will be able to go. 

Right as practice was beginning, the Cardinals announced a handful of roster moves:

Colt McCoy was added to IR (calf). Trace McSorley was added to the active roster and Jarrett Guarantano was added to the practice squad. Cornerback Corey Ballentine joined Guarantano in signing while receiver Jontre Kirklin was released to make room. 

McSorley will effectively take over for No. 2 duties behind Kyler Murray.

We'll get the first official injury report later today, and from that we may get a clearer idea of the aforementioned absences. 

Kingsbury also announced captains for this season: Kyler Murray, Rodney Hudson, James Conner, J Humphries, Dennis Gardeck, J.J. Watt, Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson. 

