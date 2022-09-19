Game Recap: Cardinals Pass Road Test in Win vs. Raiders

LAS VEGAS -- The Arizona Cardinals rolled the dice plenty of times.

The Cardinals passed their first road test of the season in a 29-23 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Today marked the return of superstar J.J. Watt along with starting left guard Justin Pugh. Although not fully healthy and still missing DeAndre Hopkins, the Cardinals had one week of experience and entered Week 2 just a tad healthier than before.

After a poor first half, Arizona emerged as a new team.

The Cardinals are now 1-1 to begin the regular season. Here's how the action panned out at Allegiant Stadium:

First Quarter

J.J. Watt would make his presence felt early with a sack on just the second play of the game. It appeared Arizona, at least for the very beginning of the game, had turned the tide defensively.

That was just a flash in the pan.

The Raiders would march down the field on a 15-play, 75-yard drive capped off by a one-yard touchdown reception from Davante Adams. Las Vegas chewed up 9:38 on the first drive of the game alone.

The Cardinals failed to make anything of their only drive of the first quarter, as Kyler Murray was brought down by Maxx Crosby to point Arizona to third-and-forever, eventually forcing a punt.

The Raiders would end the first quarter in scoring position up 7-0. Arizona had the ball for just four minutes.

Second Quarter

Arizona's defense would rise to the occasion for a pivotal stop in the red zone, forcing Las Vegas to kick a 32-yard field goal to expand their lead to 10-0.

The Cardinals would again do nothing, as Murray was called for intentional grounding to set up a third-and-21 which would later result in a 30-yard punt from Andy Lee to Las Vegas' 40-yard line.

The Raiders would score on their third consecutive drive, setting up a Darren Waller three-yard touchdown grab that would put Vegas up 17-0.

Looking to make magic happen, Murray would throw an interception on Arizona's ensuing drive. Luckily, Raiders defensive back Nate Hobbs would be called for defensive holding, wiping away the turnover and giving the Cardinals a fresh set of chains to work with.

Yet Murray would again try to force a throw, this time to the sideline and intercepted by Amik Robertson with 2:01 remaining in the half and the ball in Vegas territory.

The Raiders were able to get into just enough wiggle room for Carlson to bang home a 55-yard field goal to conclude the first half, giving Las Vegas a 20-0 advantage over Arizona.

The Raiders ran nearly double (37-19) the amount of offensive plays in the first half the Cardinals did. Las Vegas has also converted 5-of-6 third downs.

Third Quarter

Both teams would fail to do anything with their first touch of the ball to begin the second half. Las Vegas' initial three-and-out to begin the third quarter was their first of the afternoon.

After picking up yardage of 29, 13 and 22 yards, the Cardinals found themselves in scoring position deep in Las Vegas territory.

A touchdown pass to Greg Dortch would finally put Arizona on the scoreboard, trailing the Raiders 20-7 with 6:03 left in the third.

However, the Raiders would answer with a score of their own, largely assisted by a pass interference call on cornerback Marco Wilson that moved Las Vegas 47 yards down the field.

Threatening to score once again, Arizona would hunker down defensively and force a third field goal from Carlson, putting Las Vegas up 23-7.

Fourth Quarter

The Cardinals nearly drew within one score but failed to convert a fourth-and-one at the LV 11. However, the Raiders wouldn't make do with their new opportunity and eventually punt the ball after going three-and-out for just the second time all afternoon.

Again facing a fourth down situation in Las Vegas territory, Murray was able to thread the needle to Marquise Brown for a 24-yard reception to set up first-and-goal for Arizona at the two.

Darrell Williams, who replaced James Conner (ankle), punched it in from short for six.

The two-point try to make it a one score game after was successful after quite the scramble drill from Murray. Arizona trailed 23-15 with 8:13 remaining.

With just under five minutes left, Murray and company got the ball back after forcing another punt, Vegas' third punt in their previous four drives.

A defensive holding call would wipe away a huge sack by Crosby and give Arizona the first down at the LV 35 right before the 2:00 warning.

Another defensive holding call would give Arizona the ball at the three-yard line with 16 seconds left and first-and-goal.

After three incomplete passes, the game came down to a fourth down play. Kyler Murray would sneak the ball while evading pressure to draw it within a two-point conversation.

The Cardinals would take a delay of game penalty, backing them up to the seven-yard line for the try.

With no time left on the clock, A.J. Green would haul in a catch over the middle of the field to draw the score level at 23-23.

After a lengthy review, the Cardinals overcame a 20-point lead to force overtime.

Overtime

The Cardinals won the toss and elected receive to begin the overtime period.

With the game now in their hands, Arizona's offense went to work and eventually moved the ball into Raiders territory with ease after multiple passes completed to Brown.

On fourth-and-one at the LV 37, the Cardinals opted to keep their offense on the field. Murray had Brown open down the field, but a big hit from Duron Harmon knocked the ball loose and gave Las Vegas the ball back, just needing a score to win.

The Raiders would convert a clutch third-and-four to keep the chains moving and enter Cardinals territory with just under five minutes left in OT.

A misguided pass to Adams nearly was intercepted by Jalen Thompson, yet the newly paid safety couldn't hold on.

However, the next play would feature a fumble on Hunter Renfrow, which was picked up by Byron Murphy Jr. and returned for a touchdown, ending the game.

