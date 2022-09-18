Three Cardinals Storylines to Watch in Week 2

The Arizona Cardinals are desperate to get back in the win column after stumbling out of the gates, and their newest opportunity awaits them in the bright lights of Las Vegas.

The Raiders, also 0-1 at the moment, look to get back to .500 in a matchup that can either rescue morale or further bury it with a 0-2 start.

Both teams feel as if they're talented enough to make a playoff push. Only one (probably) will emerge victorious.

Here's three Cardinals storylines to watch as Arizona takes the stage in Las Vegas:

Will Chandler Jones Find His Former QB?

Chandler Jones spent years chasing after quarterbacks at State Farm Stadium before joining the Raiders.

Now, Arizona's franchise leader in sacks will take the field against his former teammates.

"He's someone I have a great appreciation for, coming in from the college ranks, he always embraced me and being a team leader," said Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury.

"That meant a lot to me and just always smiling, always high energy, always treating every person in the building incredibly well, and then played so great for this franchise."

Kyler Murray was sacked twice for 18 yards last week. Will Jones find his former quarterback and remind Steve Keim what he's missing?

There's plenty of love on both sides, but that will be reserved for after the game.

Can Anybody Contain Davante Adams?

Last week, Raiders receiver Davante Adams reeled in 10 passes on 17 targets for 141 yards and a score in Week 1.

Adams looks much like the dominant receiver he was in Green Bay, and against a Cardinals secondary that can be considered depleted at best, there's genuine curiosity to see how defensive coordinator Vance Joseph will handle one of the best receivers in the league.

"He is a special player. I mean, those kind of guys when you're one on one — if you want a one-on-one for 10 plays — he'll probably win seven," said Joseph.

"So having a plan to get him stopped and getting him doubled from time to time is going to be critical. He had 17 targets last week and caught 10 for 141. That's a lot of balls. So it's going to be a tough task to get him contained.

"And I say contain, not stop, because you don't stop those guys, you contain them. So hopefully we can."

We'll see if anybody is up to task.

Can Isaiah Simmons Bounce Back?

The athletic and physical traits for Isaiah Simmons are undoubtedly there.

While the Cardinals are willing to be patient with their new holder of the green dot, fans weren't impressed with his performance against Travis Kelce last week.

Simmons, in charge of relaying defensive calls to his teammates with Joseph speaking into his headset prior to the play (the communication cuts out at 15 seconds left on the play clock), looked lost on the field of State Farm Stadium in his first taste of action this season.

Now, an even tougher test exists for Simmons: Relay those defensive calls, on the road, with another tight end in Darren Waller ready to feast similar to Kelce.

Joseph told media members Simmons was brought to Arizona "to cover tight ends", will he be able to hold his end of the bargain?

While the secondary will have their hands fill with Adams, Simmons' play will largely dictate exactly what routes Las Vegas can use to move the ball.

Things are moving fast for Simmons, but the Cardinals hope their sink-or-swim strategy with the third-year linebacker will pay dividends.

