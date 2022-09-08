Cardinals Thursday Notebook: Rodney Hudson, Markus Golden Return

Thursday's Arizona Cardinals practice notebook brings encouraging news for fans, as two starters returned to the practice field.

Markus Golden and Rodney Hudson, who both missed practice on Wednesday, found themselves back in action. Golden was listed on yesterday's injury report with a toe injury while Hudson was given a rest day.

Repeat absences were J.J. Watt and Trayvon Mullen were not present.

Watt (calf) is considered day-to-day by head coach Kliff Kingsbury, while Mullen is considered to be more doubtful despite telling media members he felt ready to play.

Perhaps a surprise omission from practice was Zach Ertz, who had an encouraging day yesterday but was not spotted on the field. Kingsbury previously said yesterday was a big day for the tight end.

We should get a better idea with today's injury report, which will be released later this afternoon.

Also, for those interested, the team opened the NFL's only sportsbook at an NFL Stadium.

A couple tidbits from today's interviews:

