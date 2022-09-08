The injury report for Thursday has yet to be released, but we now know one new Arizona Cardinals player who will appear.

PFN's Aaron Wilson reports receiver Rondale Moore injured his hamstring during practice on Thursday, and will need a MRI for further examination.

The Cardinals, already down DeAndre Hopkins, may be missing another crucial weapon when the offense takes the field against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday.

Moore, along with Marquise Brown, was expected to provide a dynamic presence as a pass-catcher, with Moore's speed allowing him to be utilized as a chess piece in a variety of different ways under head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Now, Kingsbury will have to get more creative for however much time is missed from Moore. That timetable is still unknown.

Previously, players such as Andy Isabella and Greg Dortch were mentioned by Kingsbury as players who would have to step up in the absence of Hopkins to keep Arizona's offense humming.

With Moore's projected absence, now is the time for either to fill that role as Brown and A.J. Green man the top two spots in the receiving corps,

Moore played in 14 games last season, catching 54 passes for 435 yards and one touchdown.

