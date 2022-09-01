HOUSTON -- There’s an expectation for the Houston Texans to play rookie offensive lineman Kenyon Green in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts. Despite missing part of training camp due to injury, could be working with the first-team offense on Sept. 11?

Texans coach Lovie Smith will often play coy when discussing the depth chart. Green, the projected long-term starter at left guard, now has a clear path to work with the first-team unit following the release of former second-round pick Max Scharping.

Smith did not confirm if Green would work with the projected starters entering game week. He also didn’t deny the rookie’s status as a potential starter.

“I can say this easy: Kenyon Green will play for us quickly this year,” Smith said Thursday. “How about that?”

Green, the No. 15 pick out of Texas A&M last April, missed two weeks of practice after sustaining a concussion at the start of training camp. He officially made his Texans’ debut last week in the team’s 17-0 preseason finale win over the San Francisco 49ers and came as advertised as a run blocker.

In the six series Green played, Houston rushed over 100 yards and averaged 4.35 yards per attempt. His pancake block against 49ers linebacker Segun Olubi opened a running lane for Marlon Mack to pick a gain of 24 yards in the third quarter.

Prior to the concussion, Green had worked his way into the projected starting lineup at training camp. Following his return, the former Aggie primarily took reps with the second-team unit. Last Thursday, Green worked two series with the first-team offense, though both offensive lineman Justin Britt and Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil were healthy scratches.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio has been pleased with Green’s work ethic but still believes there’s plenty for him to catch up on after missing an extensive amount of reps in practice.

“Kenyon still has a lot of work in front of him, as well, but he's got a good attitude,” Caserio said Wednesday. “He's got a good approach. I think he is just in the stage of continuing to build on some of the things that he's done and try to stay consistent day after day, week after week.”

The health of the offensive line could be critical to Houston’s success this fall. Last year, the Texans featured 10 different starting line combinations on the way to a 4-13 record.

Tunsil has fully recovered from a torn UCL in his left hand that limited him to five games. Former first-round pick Tytus Howard has returned to right tackle after playing three different positions in 2021. Houston also added seven-year veteran A.J. Cann from the Jacksonville Jaguars to start at right guard.

Green is expected to be an x-factor for Houston due to his run-blocking skills. Coming out of Texas A&M, the two-time All-American helped both Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane rush for over 900 yards and five touchdowns during his final season in College Station.

The Texans are hopeful their new additions on the offensive line and running back room will enhance the rushing attack in Week 1. Last season under then-coordinator Tim Kelly, Houston finished dead last in rushing yards (1,422), yards per attempt (3.4) and rushing touchdowns (eight).

