Cardinals Fans, Teammates React to Jalen Thompson Extension

© Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Social media showed nothing but love and appreciation for Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson after he signed an extension to stay in the desert.

The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to a contract extension with safety Jalen Thompson, and social media couldn't be more excited. 

Thompson will be under contract through the 2025 season in a reported three-year, $40 million extension with $24.5 million guaranteed per multiple reports. 

Thompson, who just turned 24-years-old, was taken in the fifth round of the 2019 supplemental draft. 

Since then, Thompson has started 25 of the 37 games he's played in, establishing himself as a presence in the defensive backfield since he first arrived. 

Last season, Thompson paced the Cardinals in tackles (121) while also registering seven passes defended and three interceptions. 

Needless to say, his teammates were fairly pleased for him to stick around. 

Thompson now solidifies Arizona's safety tandem with Budda Baker, a partnership many believe to be the best in the league. 

If the Cardinals are to go the places they desire, players such as Thompson will need to take their play at new heights. 

Arizona showed through their pocketbook exactly how confident they are in Thompson handling his business. 

