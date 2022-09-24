Skip to main content

How to Watch, Stream, Listen: Cardinals Host Rams in Week 3

The Arizona Cardinals host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3, here's how you can view the game.

The Arizona Cardinals are playing host to the Los Angeles Rams to begin their NFC West campaign after a 1-1 start. 

It's a matchup littered with stars across the board on each team and side of the ball, and despite the Rams taking their last 10-of-11 against Arizona, there's been some big matchups between the two sides. 

Rondale Moore and Ezekiel Turner have already been ruled out, but the Cardinals appear to be fully healthy aside those two. James Conner is questionable with an ankle injury but did practice Thursday and Friday. 

Although early in the season, any meeting within the division has the possibility to have playoff ramifications down the road. 

Here's how you can watch, stream and listen to the Week 3 meeting between the Cardinals and Rams:

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Date: Sunday, Sept. 25

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial by clicking here)

The game can also be heard locally on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

