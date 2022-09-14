Cardinals Release First Injury Report vs. Raiders

The first injury report for Week 2 is here, and the Arizona Cardinals again find a few notable names on the list. The team again finds double digit players on the list.

Out of those ten players, just one (Marco Wilson) was a full participant. 6/10 players came on the offensive side of the ball and 7/10 on didn't practice.

Kliff Kingsbury said earlier today offensive linemen Rodney Hudson and Kelvin Beachum were given rest days, while Justin Pugh is still considered day-to-day but his status still remains up in the air for Sunday.

Sean Harlow replaced Pugh against the Chiefs.

Receiver Andy Isabella is working through a back injury, and his status for next week is still unknown. Tight end Zach Ertz hopes to be a full participant at Thursday's practice, according to Kingsbury.

While cornerbacks Marco Wilson and Trayvon Mullen did participate, Kingsbury said they both "didn't do much" on Wednesday. Jalen Thompson was a non-participant.

All eyes are on J.J. Watt, who was absent all last week and didn't suit up against Kansas City. Watt was spotted leaving the practice field before stretching commenced.

