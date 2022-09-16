Building Texans vs. Broncos: Week 2 Preview

The Houston Texans travel to face the Denver Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson in Week 2 of NFL action from Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday.

The Texans surrendered a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter in Game 1 against the Indianapolis Colts that resulted in 20-20 tie. The Broncos are also searching for their first win after suffering an upset loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.

After back-to-back four-win seasons, Lovie Smith takes over as Houston's head coach. Houston's defense will be tested by Wilson and his weapons; Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Javontae Williams and Melvin Gordon. After finishing with the second-worst run defense in the NFL, Smith has put heavy emphasis on stopping the run throughout training camp and preseason.

Quarterback Davis Mills showed flashes of success in Week 1, finishing with 240 yards and two touchdowns while completing 23 of 37 passes. In his sophomore season, Mills hopes to head up the youth movement in Houston. Houston's rookie class played a significant amount of playing time in the season opener, including running back Dameon Pierce, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., offensive lineman Kenyon Green and safety Jalen Pitre.

RECORDS: Houston Texans (0-0) vs. Denver Broncos (0-1)

ODDS: The Texans are 9.5-point underdogs to the Broncos.

GAME TIME: Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 3:25 p.m. CT



LOCATION: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, CO)

TV/RADIO: CBS | KHOU11, SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

THE FINAL WORD: Mills on tight end O.J. Howard, who totaled 38 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1:

"(O.J. Howard) came in really last week and got to work, put his head down, and I think he's in a really good spot right now," Mills said. "He made some big time plays tonight or this afternoon, and I think we have a ton of guys across the field that we can utilize in every situation. Having him as an addition is going to help a lot of that."

