Skip to main content

Cardinals Climb B/R Week 3 Power Rankings

The Cardinals rose five spots after their thrilling win against the Las Vegas Raiders last week.

The Arizona Cardinals are now 1-1, rebounding after a poor first six quarters of the season to steal their first win of the new year in Las Vegas. 

It was thrilling. It was electrifying. It gave the people what they wanted. 

Arizona also managed to satisfy those who compile Bleacher Report's weekly NFL power rankings, moving up five spots to No. 13 in their Week 3 edition:

Eno Raiders

Cardinals Climb B/R Week 3 Power Rankings

Last Week: 18

Week 2 Result: Won at Las Vegas 29-23 (OT)

"For most of Sunday's matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, it appeared the Arizona Cardinals were headed for the spot no team wants to be in: a 0-2 hole. With about nine minutes left in the game, the Cardinals trailed 23-7," said B/R.

"But that's when Kyler Murray strapped on his cape and saved the day. The Cardinals quarterback led the team on two late touchdown drives that included two two-point conversions before Byron Murphy's fumble return for a touchdown in overtime secured Arizona's first win of the season.

"Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury touted his quarterback's heroics while speaking to reporters after the game.

"'He's a special talent,' Kingsbury said. 'You can see when he's able to do his thing, that's what he does, and he had some tremendous plays, and the numbers may not be great, [but] we don't care about numbers.'

"The Cardinals now have renewed life, but the celebration in the desert could be short-lived. Arizona's difficult early-season schedule rolls on next week with a third straight matchup against a 2021 playoff team when the Cardinals host the Los Angeles Rams."

The 49ers (No. 11), Packers (9), Vikings (8), Eagles (6), Rams (4) and Buccaneers (3) all are ahead of Arizona. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Kyler Murray Holds No Grudges Against Fan That Hit Him

Cardinals Showed Interest in Signing Joe Haden

Wednesday Practice Notebook

Cardinals Sign Three Players to Practice Squad

HOF to Take Items From Cardinals-Raiders Game

Cardinals Enter Week 3 as 3.5-point Underdogs

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals' Kyler Murray Holds No Grudge Towards Fan Who Hit Him

By Donnie Druin
Joe Haden
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Reportedly Showed Interest in CB Joe Haden During Offseason

By Ryan Sanudo
Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Wednesday Notebook: Numerous Veterans Rest

By Donnie Druin
Cardinals Helmet
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Sign Three Players to Practice Squad

By Donnie Druin
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard (42) against the Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium.
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Sign Devon Kennard From Practice Squad

By Donnie Druin
USATSI_19075433
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Items From Cardinals-Raiders to be Sent to Pro Football Hall of Fame

By Donnie Druin
Byron Murphy
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Open as Field Goal Underdogs to Rams

By Donnie Druin
J.J. Watt Raiders
Podcast

VIDEO: Cardinals DE J.J. Watt Talks Comeback Over Raiders

By Donnie Druin