The Arizona Cardinals are now 1-1, rebounding after a poor first six quarters of the season to steal their first win of the new year in Las Vegas.

It was thrilling. It was electrifying. It gave the people what they wanted.

Arizona also managed to satisfy those who compile Bleacher Report's weekly NFL power rankings, moving up five spots to No. 13 in their Week 3 edition:

Cardinals Climb B/R Week 3 Power Rankings

Last Week: 18

Week 2 Result: Won at Las Vegas 29-23 (OT)

"For most of Sunday's matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, it appeared the Arizona Cardinals were headed for the spot no team wants to be in: a 0-2 hole. With about nine minutes left in the game, the Cardinals trailed 23-7," said B/R.

"But that's when Kyler Murray strapped on his cape and saved the day. The Cardinals quarterback led the team on two late touchdown drives that included two two-point conversions before Byron Murphy's fumble return for a touchdown in overtime secured Arizona's first win of the season.

"Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury touted his quarterback's heroics while speaking to reporters after the game.

"'He's a special talent,' Kingsbury said. 'You can see when he's able to do his thing, that's what he does, and he had some tremendous plays, and the numbers may not be great, [but] we don't care about numbers.'

"The Cardinals now have renewed life, but the celebration in the desert could be short-lived. Arizona's difficult early-season schedule rolls on next week with a third straight matchup against a 2021 playoff team when the Cardinals host the Los Angeles Rams."

The 49ers (No. 11), Packers (9), Vikings (8), Eagles (6), Rams (4) and Buccaneers (3) all are ahead of Arizona.

