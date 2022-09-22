Skip to main content

Cardinals-Rams Thursday Injury Report

The second day of the practice week saw plenty of reinforcements for the Cardinals.

The Arizona Cardinals walked into Thursday with a total of 12 people on their injury report, six of them designated as rest players. 

At practice, most of those guys were back in action. Thursday's injury report for the team confirmed that and also gave more clarity to who did what during practice. 

James Conner (ankle) who was present at practice but did not participate on Wednesday, was again there on Thursday. He was marked as limited. 

Rondale Moore (hamstring) was spotted working off to the side but was marked as not participating for a second straight day.

J.J. Watt (calf), Andy Isabella (back) and Trayvon Mullen (toe) were all present as well. All three participated in some capacity on Wednesday. Watt was limited on Thursday while Isabell and Mullen were again full participants. 

Ezekiel Turner and Trey McBride were not seen. McBride took a personal day while Turner was absent for a second day.

