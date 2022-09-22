Cardinals Thursday Notebook: Valuable Starters Return

The Arizona Cardinals took the practice field on Thursday with a few notable names back in action.

Yesterday's injury report provided 12 names for Arizona, six of which were out on rest days.

Thursday saw nearly everybody on the practice field during the open portion of practice:

Players back from rest day: Kelvin Beachum, Rodney Hudson, Justin Pugh, Marquise Brown, Zach Ertz, A.J. Green

James Conner (ankle) who was present at practice but did not participate on Wednesday, was again there on Thursday.

Rondale Moore (hamstring) was spotted working off to the side.

J.J. Watt (calf), Andy Isabella (back) and Trayvon Mullen (toe) were all present as well. All three participated in some capacity on Wednesday.

Ezekiel Turner and Trey McBride were not seen.

Today, we spoke with Cardinals DC Vance Joseph. Here's some notes we took away:

Byron Murphy Jr. did a great job on Davante Adams, but Joseph is unsure if Murphy will follow around Cooper Kupp

Third downs were a pivotal point against the Raiders in their win, and will once again be a key point against the Rams.

The gameplan was indeed for Isaiah Simmons to play limited snaps last week, and given his hybrid abilities, the game plan will fluctuate on a weekly basis.

Trayvon Mullen looks better and better, hopefully progressing to playing soon.

